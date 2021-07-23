PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting victim in Philadelphia’s East Frankford neighborhood is now in custody. Around 3 a.m. Friday, investigators rushed to the 4200 block of Paul Street, where they found a 34-year-old man shot in the shoulder and leg.
The man told police someone tried to rob him outside his ex-girlfriend's house and then shot him.
Police say a background check revealed that the shooting victim's ex-girlfriend obtained a restraining order against him.
“She has an active PFA, a protection from abuse order, against him. So he shouldn’t even have been there. But he was there for some reason attempting to visit her,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
The man is now in stable condition.
