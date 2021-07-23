KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware man has been charged with using hidden pen cameras to spy on victims in dressing rooms at the King of Prussia Mall. This is a picture of one of the pens.As Philadelphia Suggests Masks Indoors, White House Considers New Nationwide Guidance
In total, two were found. Authorities say one was in the changing room at the Hollister store and the other was at Urban Outfitters.
The suspect is 26-year-old Joseph Stevenson, of Smyrna, who is free on bail.
Police say they have contacted all of the victims who Stevenson allegedly spied on.