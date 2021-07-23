PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least four people were injured following a crash involving a SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia. SEPTA says a pickup truck ran a red light at 5th Street and Allegheny Avenue, hitting the bus around 6 a.m. Friday.
CBS3 has been told those involved in the crash have minor injuries.
#BREAKING: Crash involving @SEPTA bus injures at least four people. Officials say the crash happened at 5th Street and Allegheny Avenue when this truck ran a red light and caused the collision. pic.twitter.com/eeQLn5O4Yh
— Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) July 23, 2021
Two males, ages 45 and 32, were among the four people taken to the hospital. The other two victims' ages remain unclear at this time.
BREAKING: A vehicle ran a red light and crashed into the RT-47 SEPTA bus on 5th St and Allegheny Ave in #NorthPhilly. It’s been reported that multiple people on board had injuries. #CHOPPER3 is live over the scene @aerialnewsbert as the Photog. Tune in @CBSPhilly for more info. pic.twitter.com/UamLhr9K6g
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) July 23, 2021
The accident happened on a Route 47 bus, heading northbound.
