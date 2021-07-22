CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Talkers, Wildwood

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Some thrill-seekers down the shore got a little more than they bargained for. They took a ride on the Springshot on Morey’s Adventure Pier in Wildwood and they weren’t alone.

That’s Kiley Holman peeling the seagull off of her face!

READ MORE: Philadelphia Has Highest Murder Rate Per Capita Among Country's 10 Largest Cities

READ MORE: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner Suing Pennsylvania Attorney General Over Opioid Epidemic Settlement

She took the ride along with her friend Georgia, who was celebrating her 14th birthday on the boardwalk recently.

MORE NEWS: City Leaders Demanding More Action To Address Philadelphia's Gun Violence Crisis

Mom says Kiley was fine and so was the seagull — they saw it fly away after the wild ride!