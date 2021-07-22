CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — It’s no summer day at the shore without a stop for ice cream. And we’ve got quite the spot to tell you about in Cape May.
In Cape May, get ready for your taste buds to go on a trip. Inside A turquoise house, frozen fantastic creative and sweet ice cream sandwiches are being made fresh. And from their hands to yours, the good vibes are always flowing at Peace Pie.READ MORE: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner Suing Pennsylvania Attorney General Over Opioid Epidemic Settlement
Peace Pies aren’t just ice cream sandwiches, they’re layered with pie fillings and mousses. And it wasn’t a mistake, it was more like a happy accident that involved owner Jerry and some tequila.READ MORE: City Leaders Demanding More Action To Address Philadelphia's Gun Violence Crisis
“It was Thanksgiving and I was drinking tequila and I decided to make a pecan pie vanilla ice cream shortbread lasagna,” founder and creator Jerry Klause said.MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania State Rep. Margo Davidson Resigns After Being Accused Of Stealing From Taxpayers
Watch the video for more.