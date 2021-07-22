CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By Vittoria Woodill
Filed Under:cape may, Talkers, Taste With Tori

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — It’s no summer day at the shore without a stop for ice cream. And we’ve got quite the spot to tell you about in Cape May.

In Cape May, get ready for your taste buds to go on a trip. Inside A turquoise house, frozen fantastic creative and sweet ice cream sandwiches are being made fresh. And from their hands to yours, the good vibes are always flowing at Peace Pie.

READ MORE: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner Suing Pennsylvania Attorney General Over Opioid Epidemic Settlement

Peace Pies aren’t just ice cream sandwiches, they’re layered with pie fillings and mousses. And it wasn’t a mistake, it was more like a happy accident that involved owner Jerry and some tequila.

READ MORE: City Leaders Demanding More Action To Address Philadelphia's Gun Violence Crisis

“It was Thanksgiving and I was drinking tequila and I decided to make a pecan pie vanilla ice cream shortbread lasagna,” founder and creator Jerry Klause said.

MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania State Rep. Margo Davidson Resigns After Being Accused Of Stealing From Taxpayers

Watch the video for more.

Vittoria Woodill