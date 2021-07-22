PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is in critical condition after being shot by an officer in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. The shooting happened on the 3000 block of Water Street Thursday evening.
Chopper 3 was over the scene where a large police presence was on hand.
According to police, there was a large fight at the scene and officers tried to break it up.
Then, police say, a man took out a gun and fired into the crowd.
Two police officers fired back at the man, striking him, according to police. He is currently in critical condition, police say.
