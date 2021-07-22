PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood overnight. It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday on the 5600 block of Warrington Avenue.
Police say they found a 23-year-old man shot in the face.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say they’ve recovered a gun from a wheelchair-bound man who lives at the home.
He was taken into custody.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.