PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Flyers fans won’t have to wait long for their first opportunity to see the expansion Seattle Kraken at the Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers’ 2021-22 schedule was released Thursday, the orange and black welcome the Kraken to Philadelphia in just their second game.

The Flyers open the season at home against the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 15, before the Kraken comes to town on Oct. 18. It’s the second straight year the Flyers open the season with a four-game homestand, but it will be the first time since 1974-75 they’ll do so with fans in the stands. Last season, the Wells Fargo Center didn’t permit fans in the stadium until March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Flyers-Kraken game on Oct. 18 also marks Dave Hakstol’s first time back in Philadelphia as a head coach. Hakstol previously was an assistant coach for the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Flyers fired him.

𝗢𝗰𝘁. 𝟭𝟱, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭: 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝘀 𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗼𝗻 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗦𝘁. Details: https://t.co/F2sYl0I7xa pic.twitter.com/zFXprOofUs — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) July 22, 2021

Philadelphia’s first trip to Seattle will come on Dec. 29, which will kick off the team’s West Coast trip with stops in San Jose (Dec. 30), Los Angeles (Jan. 1, 2022) and Anaheim (Jan. 4, 2022).

The schedule includes a 20-day Olympic break from Feb. 2 until Feb. 22, with the Flyers visiting the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 23 before starting a season-long six-game homestand on Feb. 26 against the Washington Capitals.

The regular season will expand through April because of the Olympics.

The Flyers conclude their season on April 29 against the Ottawa Senators at the Wells Fargo Center.

The team will play seven games in October, 14 games in November, 13 games in December, 14 games in January, four games in February and then 15 games in both March and April

The Flyers have 15 sets of back-to-back games.

To see the Flyers’ full schedule, click here.

Elsewhere on Thursday, the Flyers traded defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere to the Arizona Coyotes in a cap-clearing move shortly after the 1 p.m. trade freeze was lifted.