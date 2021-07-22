PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of student-athletes is tackling a new sport thanks to the help of Philadelphia Flyers’ legend, and skilled fisherman, Bernie Parent. The students are members of the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation.
They traded in their sticks for fishing poles on Thursday.
The kids learned a variety of new skills and more about some great fishing locations throughout Philadelphia.
The event was held in preparation for the upcoming Bernie Parent Fishing Challenge, which will be held next month in Cape May for Sinder Hockey.