PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Attorneys went to federal court Thursday in Center City in a legal battle over the COVID-19 lockdown last year. They’re suing Gov. Tom Wolf and his administration on behalf of people living in Butler County.
The attorneys claim the lockdown was unconstitutional and violated Pennsylvanians' rights.
They say businesses were randomly chosen to be open or close, and the right to gather was violated.
“Unfortunately, Gov. Wolf went about things the wrong way. He did not protect the vulnerable and at the same time, he violated Pennsylvanians’ constitutional rights with draconian lockdowns that we saw,” former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain said.
Attorneys say they are not seeking monetary damage, but they do want to stop this from ever happening again to Pennsylvanians.
The judge has yet to rule on the case.