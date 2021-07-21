PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- – The assumption throughout the summer was that tight end Zach Ertz would not be back with the Eagles this season as he’s entering the final year of his contract and reports indicated that the team would seek to trade him. Things have been largely quiet on that front thus far this offseason and now, according to 94 WIP’s Howard Eskin, it seems Ertz will remain with the team.

Latest on #Eagles Zach Ertz. I know hear there is a great chance Ertz will be on team at start of season. Been told Zach will be there at start of training camp Tuesday. Zach has been working out in team facility for close to last 2 weeks with teammates. He's over the issues. — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) July 21, 2021

The “issues” between Ertz and the team seemed to mostly focus on negotiations of a new contract. Ertz is entering the last year of his deal and is scheduled to make $12.7 million.

He expressed a desire prior to last season to lock in a new contract, particularly given his play over the prior three seasons in which he was named to the Pro Bowl each year and had over 70 catches and 800 yards per season.

But, like many players on the Eagles offense, he suffered a down season in 2020, playing just 11 games and recording the fewest catches (36) since his rookie year and the fewest yards (335) of his career.

The 30-year-old Ertz skipped the team’s voluntary workout program earlier this offseason. It’s possible that he could be dealt prior to training camp beginning for the team on July 27 but for now, it appears he will remain in the midnight green.