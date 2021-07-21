PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teenagers were killed and another hospitalized after a triple shooting in West Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon. Police said it happened just after 12 p.m. in the 200 block of North 56th Street.

A vehicle occupied by at least four people was driving, when at least one suspect shot several times into the vehicle, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Frank Vanore.

Authorities said the 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times in his chest and stomach. He was rushed to an area hospital, where police said he later died from his injuries.

The second victim is another teenager, who was shot multiple times in his chest and stomach. Police said he later died at the hospital.

Police said the third victim is a 16-year-old boy, who was shot once in his left upper shoulder and is currently stabilized at the hospital.

No arrests have been made, police said.

The motive behind the triple shooting is unknown at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate.

The fatal triple shooting came about an hour before Mayor Jim Kenney addressed the surge in gun violence in the city. Philadelphia is on pace to see its deadliest year on record to date with more than 300 homicides.

Kenney has allocated more than $150 million in next year’s budget to curb gun violence, but he refused to declare an emergency response.

Head of Criminal Justice and Safety Erica Atwood sat down with Eyewitness News to explain why the mayor has declined to declare an emergency response to the city’s gun violence crisis.

“Gun violence is the symptom and not the root cause,” Atwood said.

Atwood cited a number of systematic factors, including a lack of access to quality education and high-paying jobs, behind the escalating gun violence.

