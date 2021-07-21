PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police are investigating after a pregnant woman and a man were shot multiple times in West Philadelphia Tuesday night.
The shooting happened in the 5400 block of Pearl Street around 9:16 p.m. According to the department, a 48-year-old man was shot twice. He was taken to the hospital by car.
The second victim, a 30-year-old pregnant woman, was shot three times. She was taken by emergency crews. Both are listed in stable condition.
Investigators are currently searching the scene. There are no arrests at this time.
Philadelphia Police are also investigating two other shootings Tuesday night, both in North Philadelphia.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.