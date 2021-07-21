PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies will have a special guest in the park Saturday. Sixers’ guard Tyrese Maxey will throw out the first pitch before the game against the Atlanta Braves.
The Phillies announced Tyrese Maxey will be throwing out the first pitch before Saturday's game against the Braves.
— Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) July 21, 2021
Saturday’s game is a 6:05 p.m. start.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the second-place Phillies are 1.5 games ahead of the Braves in the NL East.
The 20-year-old Maxey became a fan favorite in his rookie year after the Sixers drafted him 21st overall out of Kentucky.