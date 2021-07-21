CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies will have a special guest in the park Saturday. Sixers’ guard Tyrese Maxey will throw out the first pitch before the game against the Atlanta Braves.

Saturday’s game is a 6:05 p.m. start.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the second-place Phillies are 1.5 games ahead of the Braves in the NL East.

The 20-year-old Maxey became a fan favorite in his rookie year after the Sixers drafted him 21st overall out of Kentucky.