PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- With the Milwaukee Bucks wrapping up the NBA Finals on Tuesday night and claiming their first NBA title in 50 years, the focus of sportsbooks has already shifted to the next NBA season. According to BetOnline.ag, the Sixers are seen as being tied with the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz for the sixth-best odds of claiming the 2022 NBA title.

There are only two Eastern Conference teams listed ahead of Doc Rivers’ squad. The reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks are listed at +700 and their opponent in the second round of this year’s playoffs, the Brooklyn Nets, are listed as having the best odds at +325.

The listing is interesting considering the Sixers second round exit against the Atlanta Hawks, who are listed a couple spots below them with +2800 odds of winning the title. There are still big questions looming around this Sixers team heading into next season, with the biggest centering on the status of Ben Simmons.

It’s been reported already that the team has opened the phone lines for trade discussions on Simmons with other teams and the offseason had yet to officially start. Combined with the rumors of the Sixers’ interest in acquiring Portland Trailblazers star Damian Lillard, it seems likely that a move of some kind will be made by Daryl Morey this summer.

Those moves are likely to change the oddsmakers’ view of the team’s 2021-22 season outlook. But for now, interested fans can get the Sixers at +1400.