PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A pregnant woman and a man are recovering after getting shot during a vigil at a West Philadelphia lounge on Tuesday night. Police say the expectant mom was the intended target.

Police say the other victim was an innocent bystander.

The shooting happened outside the Pearl Lounge Outer Space Club on Pearl Street, around 9:16 p.m. Tuesday. Witnesses told police there was a vigil being held for an employee who worked at the club when someone opened fire.

According to witnesses, there were three suspects – two women and one man – who had a confrontation with a 6-month pregnant woman.

She and an innocent man were shot.

The man drove himself to the hospital. The woman was taken to Mercy Hospital but due to the severity of her gunshot wounds, she ended up at Penn Presbyterian. She was shot in the head, arm and chest.

“She’s currently listed in stable condition,” Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said. “That she survived this ordeal is extraordinary. The baby also survived. At this time, however, specialists have gone to the hospital to render additional care to the unborn child.”

Police are still searching for the three suspects involved in the shooting.

CBS3 Reporter Wakisha Bailey contributed to this report.