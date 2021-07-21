PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 2021-22 NFL season is quickly approaching. Last season, the coronavirus prompted stadium restrictions and many fans were unable to see their favorite team play.
As fans are welcomed back to NFL stadiums for the 2021-22 season, some reports suggest tickets will cost more than ever this year. A new report from The Action Network compiled data determining how much ticket prices have increased for NFL teams over the last 15 years.READ MORE: Two Philadelphia Restaurants Land In TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Best Of the Best Awards For Restaurants
The Philadelphia Eagles fell in the top 10 for teams with increased ticket prices, coming in at No. 9.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Smoky Haze From Western Wildfires Prompts Air Quality Alert In Region, Thunderstorms Possible This Evening
The average ticket price for the Eagles 2020 season was $127.06. That is an 84% increase from the 2006 season ticket price of $69.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Mayor Kenney To Address Surge In Gun Violence Across City
The three teams to see the largest increase in ticket prices from 2006-2020 were the Green Bay Packers (No. 3), the Seattle Seahawks (No.2), and the Las Vegas Raiders (No. 1).