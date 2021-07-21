PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer at the center of a lawsuit and accused of deleting arrest videos off a cellphone now faces charges, according to an attorney involved in the filing.

Donte Mills, the lawyer for Jacob Giddings, tells CBS3’s Trang Do that Tyree Burnett has been arrested and charged with attempted tampering, attempted official oppression and obstruction of justice.

BREAKING: Donte Mills, attorney for man accusing Phila Police Officer Tyree Burnett of deleting cell phone video of traffic stop confirms Burnett has been arrested & charged with: Attempted tampering

Attempted official oppression

Obstruction of justice https://t.co/XLul9YkHAm — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) July 21, 2021

Giddings and his legal team planned to file a lawsuit against Burnett for the actions, which were caught on police body camera video. The incident happened back in March.

Lennon Edwards, Giddings’ other attorney, told Eyewitness News in June, “There’s dishonesty happening here.”

Edwards says Giddings was approached by the officer at a gas station and was told to get out of the car. According to Edwards, Giddings was given no reason for why and that is when he began recording.

Giddings dropped his phone getting into the police car, which is when Burnett grabbed it.

He added, “There’s tampering with evidence here and it kills. It harms. It harms the community.”

Last month, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told CBS3 Burnett was on “restrictive duty.”

“We are aware of this incident,” Outlaw said. “He’s actually been on restricted duty since, I believe, April, but there is an active and ongoing Internal Affairs investigation right now.”

This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBSPhilly.com, CBSN Philly and CBS3 on-air for the latest on this developing story.