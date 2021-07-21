PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general announced on Wednesday a national settlement with drugmakers over the opioid epidemic.
Companies that make opioid painkillers will pay $26 billion to states and local governments.READ MORE: West Philadelphia Triple Shooting Leaves 2 Teens Dead Just Steps Away From Day Care Center
States have 30 days to decide whether to accept the deal. Local governments will have 150 days.READ MORE: Two Adults, Four Children Suffer Burns In 4-Alarm House Fire In Chester County, Officials Say
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is skeptical.
“The District Attorney’s Office is very concerned that what has been called a settlement is actually a sellout. What settlement? We’ve received no specifics and there should be a couple hundred pages of specifics about how money that’s supposed to be coming from this lawsuit will make it to Philadelphia,” Krasner said.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Weather: Thousands Without Power After Severe Storms Dump Hail, Rain
If the deal is accepted, the drug companies will make their payments over an 18-year time span.