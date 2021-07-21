DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware Gov. John Carney on Wednesday signed a bill into law mandating the use of body cameras by all police officers in the state.

“It’s not new to our state. Agencies across our state have been using body cameras and vehicle cameras for some time successfully. And it’s not just the cameras itself and setting up the system that goes behind it. In fact, for me, it’s more about the trust that something like this is creating between law enforcement and the communities in which they serve, particularly communities of color,” Carney said.

The bill also requires some employees of the Department of Corrections and the Department of Services for Children, Youth, and their Families to also wear cameras.

“Body-worn cameras have the ability to be a game-changer in police-community relations. They greatly improve transparency and accountability, while providing increased protection for both the police and the community,” said Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker. “There is a reason that law enforcement, community members, and lawmakers all have advocated for universal body camera usage throughout our state, and we are seeing the result of that collaborative effort here today. This is a part of the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus’ Justice for All Agenda, and I’m very grateful to see it come to fruition.”