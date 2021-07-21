COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Chopper 3 is over a house fire in Chester County Wednesday afternoon. Officials were called to the 400 block of Hibernia Road in Coatesville for a report of an explosion with entrapment around 11:45 a.m.
Three medevac helicopters have been called to the scene as well as multiple ambulances.
The fire was declared a second alarm at 12:23 p.m.
CBS3 is working to confirm details regarding the fire.
