NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — A boat ran ashore in North Wildwood on Tuesday, officials say. It was heart-pounding moments on 12th Street Beach in North Wildwood as a boat came crashing into the shore.

“It actually happened in really slow motion, although it happened really quickly. We kept thinking the boat’s not stopping, it’s coming right toward us,” Erin Preiser said.

Beachgoers, during arguably one of the busiest weeks of summer, watched as a vessel roared ashore at full speed, according to eyewitnesses. The captain, appearing uninjured, managed to avoid hitting those bathing in the surf.

Officials say no one on the boat, in the ocean, or on the beach were injured.

BREAKING: Reports from 12th Street beach in North Wildwood say this boat came roaring onto shore a short time ago. Not sure yet on possible injuries, if any at all, or what may have went wrong. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/J3tS1orUpH — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) July 20, 2021

It’s unknown why the boat ran ashore at this time.

“The only thing hurt was a beach chair, luckily people were able to get away before anybody was injured,” a beachgoer said.

“We just rushed to get children, we had a 5-year-old and just had to get her,” said Preiser.

This is the first time for the Preisers down at the Jersey Shore. They are from Atlanta.

The boat was towed by Sea Tow.

North Wildwood Police officers and beach patrol lifeguards assisted at the scene.