PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies placed starting pitcher Zach Eflin on the 10-day injured list because of right patella tendinitis Tuesday. Philadelphia also reinstated Aaron Nola from the COVID-related injured list.

Nola is scheduled to start Tuesday night as the Phils open up a two-game series with the New York Yankees.

Phillies have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/L2D7fShOOf — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 20, 2021

Eflin has a 4-7 record with a 4.17 ERA in 18 starts and 105 2/3 innings this season. In 11 starts since May 13, the righty has allowed 11 of his 15 home runs and is carrying a 4.77 ERA over a course of 60 1/3 innings.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi told reporters Tuesday the team will go with a bullpen game on Wednesday, and left-handed pitcher Matt Moore will start on Thursday.

Girardi: Phillies will go with a bullpen game tomorrow. Matt Moore starts Thursday vs. Braves. No huge concern about Elflin's knee as of now, but they'll see how he progresses. Possible they do another bullpen game next turn too. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) July 20, 2021

The Phillies and Yankees open their series at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday in New York.

The Phils’ starting lineup is; 1. Jean Segura, 2B; 2. J.T. Realmuto, C; 3. Bryce Harper, RF; 4. Andrew McCutchen, LF; 5. Rhys Hoskins, 1B; 6. Didi Gregorious, SS; 7. Brad Miller, DH; 8. Ronald Torreyes, 3B; 9. Travis Jankowski, CF.

Nola (6-5, 4.53) will square off against Domingo German (4-5, 4.72).