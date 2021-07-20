CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Phillies news, Zach Eflin

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies placed starting pitcher Zach Eflin on the 10-day injured list because of right patella tendinitis Tuesday. Philadelphia also reinstated Aaron Nola from the COVID-related injured list.

Nola is scheduled to start Tuesday night as the Phils open up a two-game series with the New York Yankees.

READ MORE: Traffic Delays On I-76 After Four Vehicles, Dump Truck Collide In King Of Prussia

Eflin has a 4-7 record with a 4.17 ERA in 18 starts and 105 2/3 innings this season. In 11 starts since May 13, the righty has allowed 11 of his 15 home runs and is carrying a 4.77 ERA over a course of 60 1/3 innings.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi told reporters Tuesday the team will go with a bullpen game on Wednesday, and left-handed pitcher Matt Moore will start on Thursday.

The Phillies and Yankees open their series at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday in New York.

The Phils’ starting lineup is; 1. Jean Segura, 2B; 2. J.T. Realmuto, C; 3. Bryce Harper, RF; 4. Andrew McCutchen, LF; 5. Rhys Hoskins, 1B; 6. Didi Gregorious, SS; 7. Brad Miller, DH; 8. Ronald Torreyes, 3B; 9. Travis Jankowski, CF.

MORE NEWS: Vineland Home Found Engulfed In Flames, Cause Of Fire Under Investigation

Nola (6-5, 4.53) will square off against Domingo German (4-5, 4.72).