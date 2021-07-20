CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
WHITEMARSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Flames tore through a home in Whitemarsh Township, Montgomery County. The fire broke out just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 3000 block of Spring Mill Road.

Crews found flames in the garage, that eventually extended to the roof, and quickly got the fire under control.

Firefighters Rush To Battle House Fire In Whitemarsh Township

Everyone made it out of the home safely.

Fire officials are working to determine what sparked the flames.