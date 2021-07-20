Police Investigating Triple Shooting Near Playground In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting near a playground in West Philadelphia. It happened just before midnight Monday on the 5100 block of Westminster Avenue.
Police say one of the victims was riding a bicycle when he was shot.
He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The other two victims, a woman and a man, went to the hospital on their own. They are also in stable condition.
There's no word on a motive and no arrests at this time.
