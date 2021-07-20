KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — Chopper 3 was live over a crash causing delays on Interstate 76 in Montgomery County. Four vehicles and a dump truck collided on I-76 West in King of Prussia during the afternoon commute Tuesday.Spirit Airlines To Add More Non-Stop Flights Out Of Atlantic City International Airport
The crash happened right before the Route 202 Exit.
At least five people have reportedly been injured and rushed to the hospital.
It’s not clear what happened to cause this devastating scene.
Traffic is halted in the westbound lanes.
