PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos has fulfilled a childhood dream of launching into space on his own rocket. He becomes the latest billionaire to do so.

Eyewitness News talked with The Franklin Institute’s Chief Astronomer Derrick Pitts following the successful Blue Origin flight.

But he says it will likely be some time before commercial space flight becomes more accessible to the masses.

“I think for the high-end luxury tourist, someone who has a lot of bucks to spend, you know $250,000 to ride on the Virgin Galactic spacecraft – it might not be a lot of money for some people to pay,” Pitts said. “I think we’re going to see more and more of that coming up. If it’s more expensive than that, they’ll be fewer people able to do that. But over time, say, about 10 years, this is is going to become more easily affordable.”

Pitts also said flights like this one, with an 18-year-old aboard, will likely inspire young people to get involved in space travel and the future of space.