ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Spirit Airlines is boosting service out of Atlantic City International Airport with new routes. The discount carrier is launching non-stop service from Atlantic City to Miami, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Cancun, Mexico.
“Demand is picking back up, flights are full again just like they were previously, we’re adding a lot more nonstop flights and that’s what customers are telling us they want right now, fly nonstop,” Matt Klein, Spirit Executive V.P. & Chief Commercial Officer, said.
The new non-stop service will begin in October.