SPRING HOUSE, Pa. (CBS) – The past year put many businesses in a tough position, but the travel industry was one of the hardest hit. One Spring House agency is ready to help people satisfy their wanderlust.
Spring House Travel sits off North Bethlehem Pike, full of knowledge and wonder. Roseann Kelly Freeman owns the travel agency and says it’s not a job – it’s a passion.READ MORE: Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner Resigns Amid Ethics Complaints
Since 1988, Freeman has helped people plan their dream vacations. Last year was a historic struggle for the business: travelers begging for refunds, rebooking multiple times, even getting upset on the phone.READ MORE: Agencies Offer Help, Hope To Bucks County Residents Impacted By Flash Flooding
From beautiful sceneries to digging up family history, this agency will help anyone plan their perfect trip – or a trip they never knew they needed.MORE NEWS: Acting Philadelphia Health Commissioner Would 'Love To Meet With' Unvaccinated Phillies As COVID Cases Continue To Rise
