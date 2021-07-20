OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A small plane made an emergency landing on a bridge in Ocean City Monday. The plane landed on the Route 52 Causeway between Somers Point and Ocean City.

Officials were on the scene for hours investigating the cause of this emergency landing.

Video shows there was only one way to remove the plane from the bridge. They had to tow it with precision.

Of course, quite a few people stopped to take pictures at this remarkable site.

This also caused a major backup for people leaving Ocean City traveling westbound.

This all began just after 12:30 p.m. when the pilot, flying for an aerial advertising firm, reported engine trouble near Steel Pier in Atlantic City.

He was able to release his banner into the ocean and then spotted a gap in traffic on the causeway, where he was able to land.

So many people are giving the pilot, identified as 18-year-old Landon Lucas, kudos for bringing the plane down safely.

“We rode up and couldn’t believe what we were seeing, but it’s a really young pilot and what an amazing job he did,” one woman told Eyewitness News. “It’s incredible that he was able to pull this off. So hats off to the pilot, he did a great job.”

