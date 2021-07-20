New Jersey State Police Trooper Injured In Crash On I-676

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – A New Jersey State Police trooper was involved in a crash on I-676, Tuesday. Chopper 3 was over the scene of the crash on I-676 north in Camden, near Exit 3, just before 10:30 a.m.Vineland Home Found Engulfed In Flames, Cause Of Fire Under Investigation
The trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.