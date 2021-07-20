Montgomery County Man, Jonathan Faucette, Charged With Sexual Assault Of 15-Year-Old Girl

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Prosecutors are warning parents to be aware after a disturbing arrest. A Perkasie man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager he matched with online.

According to officials, the man at the center of this investigation admitted to sexually assaulting teenage girls across the tri-state area since 2011.

On Tuesday, police released this mug shot of Jonathan Faucette, of Perkasie.

He’s facing multiple charges related to allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl that he met on the video platform Omegle.

According to police, a week later, after exchanging messages online, the two agreed to meet up in a New Hanover Township park.

“Are your kids seeming secretive? Do they seem like they are not letting you see something online?” Abbie Newman said.

Newman, with Mission Kids, says there are signs to look for.

“When they are verbal, we’ve seen kids as young as 3 or a couple of months younger,” Newman said.

Small rooms inside her child advocacy center have heard one too many stories of sexual abuse.

“You are right now sitting in the chair where the child would be sitting, that way when it’s recorded, it’s the child that’s the focus,” Newman said.

In the case involving Faucette, police say his latest victim was able to share her story.

She told police he spread a blanket in a nearby wooded area. That’s where she was sexually assaulted.

Faucette also admitted to police he met up with other victims in Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

“You really don’t know who’s behind that made-up name online,” Newman said. “These predators can figure out really quickly what it is they want to hear. ‘Oh, you are so pretty. You are so beautiful. Your mom doesn’t understand you. What’s wrong with her? I love you.'”

Faucette’s bail has been reduced to $200,000 with conditions. He’s expected to appear back in court next Tuesday.

CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey reports.