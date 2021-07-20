BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Assistance from numerous organizations is giving Bucks County residents a sense of hope following last week’s flash flooding. On Tuesday, more than a dozen agencies filled Keystone Elementary School to help families impacted by last week’s storm.

From the Levittown Red Cross to the Department of Health, officials are there to help them out in any way they can.

Shaquaea Adams walked out of the school with bags in hand and new information in tow.

“I talked to all of them. They gave me a lot information. They gave me a lot of helpful tools,” she tells Eyewitness News. “It gave me a lot of peaceful mind. I’ve been running crazy.”

The Red Cross is giving out hotel vouchers and Walmart gift cards intended for groceries and clothing. Officials with the organization urge people to exhaust every avenue for help.

“I know a lot of the community has expressed their concerns as to how they’re gonna recover this. Their insurances that they’ve procured don’t cover it. We are working one-on-one with people to see how we can best meet their need,” Nicole Heary from the Levittown Red Cross said. “Don’t ever think that because you were denied someplace else that won’t qualify someplace else.”

The storm continues to cause problems for those in the county; Winful Ali tells CBS3 he’s having a hard time finding things to salvage in his Lafayette Gardens apartment. Water poured into bedrooms and the living room.

“I’m glad to be alive. Material things we can replace them,” he says.

Ali will head to the school later Tuesday evening to get help; the agencies will stick around to 7 p.m. They all will return Wednesday at 2 p.m. to keep bringing information and item to those who need them the most.

“From walking in to walking out, I feel a lot better,” Adams said.