MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Atlantic County prosecutor Damon Tyner stepped down on Tuesday after facing multiple lawsuits and ethics complaints. Tyner submitted his resignation to Gov. Phil Murphy Tuesday morning, effective immediately.
Murphy's office confirmed Tyner's resignation was effective at 9 a.m. He was the first Black person to hold the position in Atlantic County.
First assistant prosecutor Cary Shill was sworn in Tuesday afternoon as acting Atlantic County prosecutor.
In 2019, three current and former employees of the county prosecutor’s office sued Tyner alleging he discriminated against them on the basis of gender and created a toxic work environment for women. The suit also alleges he engaged in mortgage fraud and other misconduct.
A spokesperson for Murphy said in a statement: "We thank Damon Tyner for his service to Atlantic County and the State of New Jersey and wish him the best in his future endeavors."
