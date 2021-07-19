PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A North Philadelphia native will make her first Olympic appearance as head coach of the USA Women’s Basketball Team in Tokyo later this week. Dawn Staley, head coach at the University of South Carolina, will lead Team USA as they look to win their seventh-straight gold medal in Tokyo.
The United States have won sixth-straight Olympic gold medals and Staley has been a part of five of them.
Her first Olympics as head coach
From North Philadelphia
Her first Olympics as head coach

From North Philadelphia

🇺🇸 @dawnstaley
She played for Team USA in 1996, 2000, and 2004 and she was an assistant coach in 2008 and 2016.
The Opening Ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is on Friday, July 23.