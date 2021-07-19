CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Big changes are in the works once again at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center. Work has resumed on a $300 million renovation of the center.

The work, which began in 2016, is nearly two-thirds complete.

The next phase will include an overhaul of the club level, including new seating.

Renovations to the building’s exterior and entrances will begin next summer.