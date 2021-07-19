PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Big changes are in the works once again at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center. Work has resumed on a $300 million renovation of the center.
The work, which began in 2016, is nearly two-thirds complete.READ MORE: Jury Selection Begins For SC Man Accused Of Killing New Jersey Native Samantha Josephson Extreme Flash Flooding Increasing In Frequency Over Last Few Years In Philadelphia Area
The next phase will include an overhaul of the club level, including new seating.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Family Undeterred After American Flag Set Ablaze By Arsonist
Renovations to the building’s exterior and entrances will begin next summer.