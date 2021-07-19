PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man is in custody after a woman was shot in the head and killed in North Philadelphia. It happened on the 300 block of West Huntingdon Street around 5:50 p.m. Monday.
Police say the 25-year-old woman was shot once in the head. She was transported to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police say two weapons were recovered.
The homicide comes after another violent weekend in Philadelphia. More than 30 people were shot, including several children.
Also on Monday, Mayor Jim Kenney formally denied requests for an emergency or disaster declaration for Philadelphia's growing gun violence problem.
