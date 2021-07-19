PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A store manager is working to remove anti-Semitic graffiti found on a Center City building.
The slur, which CBS3 blurred due to its offensive nature, was found on the back of an AT&T store at 15th and Walnut Streets.READ MORE: Chester County Officials Ask For Halt On Mariner East Pipeline Operations Due To Multiple Sinkholes Stock Market Plummets Amidst Growing Fears Of COVID's Delta Variant
The store manager tells Eyewitness News he is working to get it removed as soon as possible. He says he isn’t sure who is responsible for cleaning up the spray paint but understands the serious nature of the situation.MORE NEWS: 25-Year-Old Woman Shot In Head, Killed In North Philadelphia, Man In Custody, Police Say
CBS3 has reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department to see if their agency is investigating.