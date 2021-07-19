TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey officials are expected to hold a COVID-19 briefing Monday afternoon. The press conference will be at 1 p.m. and streamed on CBSN Philly.
- What: New Jersey officials to hold COVID-19 briefing
- Who: Gov. Phil Murphy, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Ed Lifshitz, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan
- When: Monday, July 19
- Time: 1 p.m.
- Where: In the player above or on CBSN Philly through your streaming device
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.