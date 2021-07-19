PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A warning for some Jefferson Health cancer patients: your personal information could be in the hands of hackers.
The health system says the cyberattack involves a vendor called Elekta, which handles patient information for cancer treatments.
We're told the hackers obtained patients' names, dates of birth, and some medical information back in April.
They also got some patients' social security numbers.
Jefferson Health is contacting everyone who is affected and will offer free credit monitoring and identity theft protection to people whose social security numbers were stolen.