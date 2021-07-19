PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Ford Motor is recalling about 774,696 Ford Explorers because of potential fractures in the rear suspension. A seized cross-axis ball joint may cause a fractured rear suspension toe link.
Impacted vehicles may experience unusual handling or a misaligned rear wheel. Fracture of a rear toe link significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.
The recall includes Explorer vehicles from 2013 through 2017 and approximately 676,152 vehicles in North America.
Ford also recalled nearly 35,000 2020 and 2021 F-350 Super Duty Trucks and more than 40,000 2020 and 2021 Lincoln Aviators.
Ford said Friday that it’s aware of six reports of injuries reportedly related to the issue in North America.
Click here for more information.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.