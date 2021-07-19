PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 18-year-old pilot flying a banner plane for Paramount Air Service made an emergency landing on a causeway at the Jersey Shore on Monday afternoon. Officials say Landon Lucas reported that his plane began to experience engine trouble as he was flying near Steel Pier in Atlantic City.

He released his banner into the ocean and was attempting to reach the Ocean City Municipal Airport when he noticed a gap in traffic in the westbound lanes of the Route 52 causeway between Ocean City and Somers Point.

An Eyewitness News viewer posted a video of a plane along the causeway, also known as 9th Street Bridge, just before 1 p.m.

Lucas successfully landed with no damage to the plane and no injury to himself or any motorist.

Investigators are on the scene working to remove the wings in order to tow the plane away.

Both inbound lanes to Ocean City are open on Route 52 and a single lane of outbound traffic is now open while the investigation continues.

Paramount Air Service is a company that does aerial advertising and is based out of Rio Grande, outside of Wildwood.