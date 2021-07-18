JACOBSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) – The National Weather Service is investigating if a tornado touched down in Burlington County, New Jersey following severe weather on Saturday. The NWS will be in the Columbus and Jaccobstown area, along Route 206, to survey the storm damage.
Following the heavy storms, a number of residents experienced outages in Burlington County. At least 149 customers were experiencing outages as of 9:30 p.m on Saturday.READ MORE: 1-Year-Old Hospitalized After Being Shot In West Philadelphia Double Shooting, Police Say
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.READ MORE: Fire Breaks Out In East Mt. Airy Twin Home
