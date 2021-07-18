MAPLE SHADE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in Burlington County, New Jersey. Police say a man was crossing Route 73 in Maple Shade Township, around 2 a.m. Sunday, when he was struck in the northbound lane.EF-1 Tornado Touched Down In Burlington County During Saturday Storms, National Weather Service Confirms
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities closed the northbound lane to investigate, but all lanes have since been reopened.
Authorities closed the northbound lane to investigate, but all lanes have since been reopened.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the police.