By CBS3 Staff
MAPLE SHADE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in Burlington County, New Jersey. Police say a man was crossing Route 73 in Maple Shade Township, around 2 a.m. Sunday, when he was struck in the northbound lane.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities closed the northbound lane to investigate, but all lanes have since been reopened.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the police.

