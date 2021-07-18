HAMMONTON, N.J. (CBS) — Two friends are on a mission to give back to the next generation, but they’re doing it by walking dozens of miles — from Philadelphia to Atlantic City.

“I’ve learned that everything sounds very, very good as an idea,” Carlos Aponte with We Love Philly said.

Putting ambitious plans into action.

Jason Peters and Aponte are on a 60-mile trek. They started on Friday in Center City. Their goal is to make it to Atlantic City sometime Sunday night.

“I feel horrible. I am not an athlete,” Peters said. “Today, I ate two bananas. It’s the first banana that I’ve had in 20 years.”

Peters is the host of the 2100 podcast. Aponte is the executive director of the nonprofit We Love Philly.

They’re walking the 60 miles to raise money for We Love Philly’s Project OwnerSHIP, teaching the city’s youth about business skills.

“Project OwnerSHIP is where we’re going to take a shipping container and we’re going to turn it into a tiny home and then we are going to figure out a way for the students to own this tiny home and then rent it out on Airbnb,” Aponte said.

They have a goal of raising $30,000. They say what’s keeping them going through the heatwave, torrential downpours and traffic on the White Horse Pike is their mission of helping the next generation.

“We’re getting stuff done and it’s important to use strange solutions to unique problems,” Peters said.

Once they get to Atlantic City, Eyewitness News asked how they both planned on getting home.

Neither of them had an answer, but they said they won’t be walking.