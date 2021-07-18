PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire ripped through a twin home in Philadelphia’s East Mt. Airy neighborhood. The fire started around 3 a.m. Sunday on the 6400 block of Anderson Street.Severe Storms Refresh Fear Among Bucks County Residents Who Dealt With Major Flooding Earlier This Week
Crews found flames on the second floor and quickly got the fire under control.
No injuries were reported.
Fire officials are working to determine what sparked the flames.