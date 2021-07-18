JACOBSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) –The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Burlington County on Saturday following severe weather in the area. The NWS says an EF-1 touched down in the northwestern portion of the county, around 10:36 p.m.

“I hope that no trees come down on our house, our barn, our pool, or us,” Nadine Patterson said. “That’s dangerous, so a little scary.”

The Patterson’s are counting their blessings after a confirmed EF-1 tornado touched down in Burlington County, leaving some serious structural blows behind.

“Not exactly what you want to wake up to Sunday morning, but I know some people have it worst,” Patterson said. “That’s where it broke. The whole top of the tree came down right there and it fell all the way across our garage, put a hole in the roof, broke these rafters underneath here and then came through our garage roof.”

To classify as an EF1 tornado winds must range anywhere from 86 to 110 mph. That severe weather causing thousands of dollars worth of destruction.

“So, I’m sure that’s going to be — might be $10,000. I have no idea,” Patterson said.

The NWS says it usually takes about a day to determine if a tornado hit or not. They say the biggest difference between a tornado and straight-line winds is the pattern of damage left behind.

“So, I heard last night there was a big tree that came down and there was a big storm and there was tornado warnings and it was a pretty bad storm,” Ashley Apice said.

Apice is perhaps Springfield Township’s smallest weather watcher. Eyewitness News caught up with her dad as he was clearing fallen trees near their home.

“Yeah, it worries me a little bit,” he said, “but I pretty much got everything cut down that could hit the house, so you know, I’m not too worried about it anymore. There’s nothing you can do about it.”

To see the current outages in your area, click here.

CBS3’s Jasmine Payoute contributed to this report.