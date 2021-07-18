REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — A Delaware woman has been charged with vehicular assault and driving under the influence after she was involved in a crash in Rehoboth Beach with a state police vehicle. The collision happened around 3 a.m. Sunday when the woman, who was speeding, struck the rear of a state police SUV, the agency said in a news release.
The woman’s car left the roadway and came to rest in a median. The state police vehicle came to rest on the shoulder. The trooper inside was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to the news release.
The woman, who wasn’t injured, was found to be driving under the influence, police said. She was arrested and was being held on bond.
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)