PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot three times in a double shooting in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood on Saturday night. Police said it happened shortly after 5:45 p.m. on the 3000 block of West Susquehanna Avenue.
Authorities said the teen was shot in his left thigh, right thigh and left arm. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition, according to police.
Police said a 22-year-old man is the second victim. He was shot once in his left arm and was placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital, police said.
At this time, police said there are no arrests.
