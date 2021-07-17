ANDALUSIA, Pa. (CBS) — The rain Saturday night is refreshing the fear in some Bucks County residents who dealt with major flooding less than a week ago. With the cleanup hundreds of families have been dealing with since Monday’s storm, Saturday’s weather brought a bit of anxiety.

The rain returned with a vengeance on Saturday night.

“I just want it to stop,” a Northeast Philadelphia man said. “I don’t really like thunder and lightning.”

Bouts of wet weather hit the region Saturday, leaving those who were hit hard earlier this week on edge.

“I just worry another one is coming,” May Lin on Andalusia said. “It’s terrible. We just worry.”

Monday’s rain flooded a nearby creek, leaving vehicles at Lafayette Gardens under water and homes red-tagged.

Saturday’s rain didn’t leave as much damage in its wake, but families that returned to check on their apartments were anxiety-ridden.

“The weather’s still not help us now,” Lin said.

The rain soaked all the debris that has been sitting around all week, leaving a distinct smell in the air.

“It smelled terrible when I just went there a couple of hours ago. Just terrible,” Lin said.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s request for FEMA funds was denied by Washington, D.C. As they continue to assess damages, Bucks County officials are working to find alternate avenues for desperately needed funding.

In the meantime, people are navigating the current weather.

“It was a lot of rain and the lightning was really bad,” Eugene Grydzhka said.

State and local partners are joining forces to help these families. On Tuesday and Wednesday, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., they will be available at Keystone Elementary for families that need help finding resources.